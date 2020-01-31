Baalveer and Aladdin get ready for a final showdown with Timnasa

MUMBAI: The finale fight between the good and the evil begins. Sony SAB’s superheroes Aladdin (Siddharth Nigam) and Baalveer (Dev Joshi) are set to face their biggest and the most vicious enemies on Sony SAB’s mega-crossover between Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga and Baalveer Returns.

With Ginoo’s (Raashul Tandon) help Timnasa (Pavitra Punia) has fulfilled her mission to find all the three manis, which will make her the queen of the past, the present and the future. Bhayrani Timnasa is only a step away from becoming the most powerful queen of destruction. On the other hand, Zafar’s (Aamir Dalvi) master-plan to kill and destroy entire Baghdad has begun as he unleashed the queen of snakes and venom, Nagini (Priya Sharma).

Nagini starts turning the people of Baghdad into stone statues with just her look. Meanwhile, Vivaan (Vansh Sayani) reaches Baghdad to inform Aladdin about the mayhem created by Ginoo and Timnasa in his world but Vivaan is shocked to witness the destruction in Baghdad.

Witnessing the destruction of both the worlds, Baalveer reaches Baghdad and Aladdin and Baalveer join hands to fight Nagini and destroy the 3 manis.

Will Baalveer and Aladdin save Baghdad on time? Will Timnasa and Zafar fulfill their desire to be the most powerful in their worlds?

Siddharth Nigam, essaying the role of Aladdin said, “This final fight of the cross-over is intense and it will decide the fate of Baghdad. It was one of the most intense shoots so far but I really enjoyed performing the stunts and fight sequences with Dev and Vansh. This crossover brought an exciting change as I shot for the upcoming episodes on Baalveer Returns set as well. Evil has grown three folds with Zafar, Timnasa and Nagini spreading destruction and the viewer’s will witness Aladdin and Baalveer join their forces to defeat their enemies and save their worlds. So keep watching.”

Dev Joshi, essaying the role of Baalveer said, “Timnasa is trying to create three mani’s which controls the past, present and future. She has struck a bargain with Zafar where they help each other to destroy their worlds. It is now the responsibility of Baalveer and Aladdin to fight their biggest fights. Baalveer will soon be in Baghdad to help Aladdin defeat Nagini.”