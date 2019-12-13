'Baalveer' cast happy as show makes it to Google's global list

MIUMBAI: Baalveer" finds a spot among the top 10 most-searched TV shows in Google's global list of 2019, and its lead actors Pavitra Punia and Dev Joshi are super happy.



"When I heard about it, I was for a moment in disbelief. Being a part of project and witnessing such a massive outcome is more than an award for me. I've been a part of the industry for a long time and it is rare for an Indian show, especially a fantasy show to have such a massive following and recognition which Baalveer continues to have, that too worldwide.



"This achievement assures us all that we are doing something right to have a place in people's heart around the world and we want to continue delivering our best. When I signed the project, I knew that there is something really special about the show and it finally shows. The impact this fantasy show has is phenomenal and I'm fortunate and delighted to be a part of it," Pavitra said.



"Baalveer", which airs on Sony SAB, ranked seventh on the most-searched TV shows list on Google in 2019.



"I was really young when I got the role for 'Baalveer' and I never had any idea that it would turn out to be such a massive hit. Having a recognition globally is the most memorable milestone for the show, the cast and production house.



"This encourages us to put our best foot forward. I want to thank all our viewers for their love and support they continue to shower on us as superhero Baalveer returned with Baalveer Returns," Dev Joshi said.