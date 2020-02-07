Baalveer loses all his powers, emerges as Debu Bhaiya on Sony SAB’s Baalveer Returns

MUMBAI: Fans of Baalveer are set for a huge set back as their favourite hero will lose all his powers as a dramatic twist in Sony SAB’s Baalveer Returns awaits. The viewers will witness superhero Baalveer, essayed by Dev Joshi, in an all new human avatar as Debu Bhaiya.

After some mysterious circumstances, Baalveer forfeits all his powers and takes on a simple new look as Debu Bhaiya on earth. Debu aka Baalveer will now have a greater challenge which is to establish himself in Vivaan’s (Vansh Sayani) life as human. While Vivaan has no idea that Baalveer has lost all his powers and he now walks the earth amongst humans.

On the other hand, Debu starts building a rapport withVivaan and his mother Karuna and at the same time starts learning the ways of simple human life.

Is Baalveer’s transformation to human for real or is this to save the world from a greater threat? Will this effort from Baalveer help him in his mission to save the world from the evil intentions of Timnasa?

Dev Joshi, essaying the role of Baalveer aka Debu Bhaiya said, “For the first time ever, Baalveer will lose all his powers and will start his journey as a human. Baalveer as human will be called Debu Bhaiya. This change is exciting for me as since the inception of superhero Baalveer, the viewers have never seen such a twist. Our fans and viewers will see a new look and side of their beloved Baalveer and it will be interesting to watch how Debu adjusts without his powers on Earth.”