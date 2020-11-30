Baalveer Returns has given a boost to my career: Shoaib Ali

MUMBAI: Baalveer Returns has become a superhit show in a short span of time.

The earlier season was loved by the masses and Dev Joshi, playing the role of Baalveer has enchanted the audience. The makers soon introduced a season 2 of the show and currently Shoiab Ali is seen as the antagonist, Ray opposite Dev. In an exclusive conversation with Shoaib, we got him talking about his experience shooting the show and rapport with Dev.

Shoaib shared, “I am enjoying myself shooting for the show. When I joined, I was nervous initially as I did not know how the audience would respond to my character as I entered mid-season. But the response has been great and I have been well received.”

Sharing about his bond with Dev, Shoaib said, “Dev is a warm hearted person and I gel very well with him. Infact, he even taught me a few things as this was my first fantasy show. Baalveer Returns has become a platform which has given a boost to my career and I am very happy that this project came my way. “

Well said Shoaib!

