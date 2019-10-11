“Baalveer Returns is like homecoming for me”, says Sharmilee Raj while sharing her experience from Baalveer to Baalveer Returns

MUMBAI: One of India’s most loved super heroes is back on the small screen with a grand new set, added VFX and more importantly a BIGGER task at hand. Dev Joshi, who won a million hearts with his performance in Baalveer is on a new mission to find his successor in Sony SAB’s Baalveer Returns.

The beautiful Sharmilee Raj, who essays the role of Baal Pari has been a part of this fantasy series since its inception and continues to grace the show with her phenomenal performance. Sharmilee has been open about her admiration of Dev Joshi who shot his first ever scene of his career with her and now she has spoken about how the show Baalveer Returns has become an important part of her life.

While being a part of one of the most loved shows on Sony SAB, Sharmilee Raj said, “Baalveer Returns came with a face lift in terms of the way we shoot now and the quality of visuals that are incorporated in the show compared to how we did things before. Earlier the sequences were simple but Baalveer Returns has taken the excitement to the next level. I have always admired Baalveer’s concept and with Baalveer Returns the show has become even more elaborate and truly reflects the modern television viewing experience.”

Talking about the challenges faced while shooting, Sharmilee said that work has become rather fun. She is excited to try new techniques while doing the action sequences which are performed with utmost care and precision. There are life size props around the artists which makes the final result on the screen a visual treat for the viewers. Baalveer Returns inspires Sharmilee to do more and challenges her even further.

As the script of the show takes new twists and turns every day, a nostalgic Sharmilee spoke about her experience of shooting for the show since past 4 years.

Sharmilee, while reminiscing the good old times, said, “I have seen Dev as a child and when I look back at those 4 glorious years, it reminds me how far Dev has come. I’m enjoying working with the new cast as well as they are one talented bunch. Like every character in the show has its own unique power, in the same way every artist has brought a new quality and flavor to the show. My bond still remains the strongest with Dev as we often talk about our old scenes and memories during Baalveer. We shot a scene very similar to the one in Baalveer and it was heartwarming when Dev instantly remembered. With Baalveer Returns, it often feels like we are recreating some old memories all over again.”