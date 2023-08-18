Baatein Kuch Ankahe Si: Kunal faces a sudden setback as his hotel reservation is unexpectedly canceled.

MUMBAI: Atya requests Vandana to bring water for Kunal, who wants to wash his hands. In response, Vandana's mind drifts into an imaginative scenario where she playfully splashes water on Kunal's face. There's an intense exchange of looks between Vandana and Kunal, charged with a hint of rivalry. Kunal's frustration grows as he vents his irritation towards Bobby, unable to comprehend how he could recklessly invest money without proper investigation.

Simultaneously, Vandana finds herself venting her grievances to a higher power about Kunal's behavior. Amidst these events, Kunal faces a sudden setback as his hotel reservation is unexpectedly canceled. Bobby invites Kunal over to his home, where Kunal enjoys a particular dessert called modak. This experience prompts him to make a decision: he'll be moving to a penthouse the following day, and he's willing to tolerate Vandana's presence for a brief period. Vandana's annoyance escalates when Atya brings up Kunal's name in conversation, revealing that he was the one who rejected her voice. Vijay advises Vandana not to let such matters irritate her and encourages her to confront and resolve such issues. Pammi's overly flattering behavior towards Kunal when he enters her house annoys him greatly. Angha strategically shifts the topic to Vaibhav, aiming to uplift Vandana's spirits.

Amidst all this, Kuldeep gives Kunal a directive to move to the penthouse the next day and to not be swayed by Pammi's deceptive charm. Vandana empathizes with Angha's situation as she witnesses her quarrel with Hemant over Shivam's school fees.

