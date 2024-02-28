Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Sayli Salunkhe shares BTS glimpse of Vandana catching Kuldeep RED-HANDED!

The drama seems to be intense and there will surely be a high voltage drama where Vandana will spot Kuldeep and will help Vani. Sayli Salunke, who plays the leading lady of the show, took to her social media handle to share a glimpse of the same on her social media handle.
Sayli Salunkhe

MUMBAI : Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea: Winning Against All Odds. The show addresses the story of Vandana who wins against all odds on her way to become a successful singer and become a part of the music industry with her unusual voice.

As seen so far, Kuldeep resurfaces and resumes his threats against Vani, warning her not to reveal the truth about their past. Vandana, determined to help Vani regain her memories, continues her efforts to uncover the truth. He hires goons to attack Vani while she is visiting a temple, putting her life in grave danger. 

(Also Read: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si's Amit Behl shares a picture with Mohit Malik it will leave you excited, check it out

As the episodes progress, there will be seen an intense drama where Vani will try to escape Kuldeep’s trap. Vandana is doubtful about Kuldeep but Kunal is not ready to listen to her. Kuldeep is like a god figure to Kunal and he can’t go against him. Kuldeep plans an accident and leaves Vaani in the middle of the road.

As Vandana calls Vani, she becomes suspicious of something wrong.

The drama seems to be intense and there will surely be a high voltage drama where Vandana will spot Kuldeep and will help Vani. How Kuldeep is exposed is something interesting which only time will tell.

Sayli Salunke, who plays the leading lady of the show, took to her social media handle to share a glimpse of the same on her social media handle.

Also Read: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Vaani's memory returns, Set to expose Kuldeep before all

Take a look:

