Babita aka Munmun Datta of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah finds Tapu aka Raj Anadkat 'CUTE'

MUMBAI: Television’s longest-running show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV and Neela Telefilms) has been winning hearts and charts for many years now. Its rib-tickling comical episodes along with the good messages that the show conveys has set an example on Indian television. Along with a great storyline, the show is known for having a unique characterization.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the few shows that have not only given popularity to the leads but to the entire star cast. The show has an immense fan-following.

Actor Raj Anadkat plays the role of Tapendra Jethalal Gadha aka Tappu in the show. Like his onscreen character, Raj is also quite smart, intelligent and quirky. He makes several interesting videos on social media platforms which are loved by his fans. The actor recently completed 3 years in the show and has reached a whopping 500K followers on Instagram.

The actor posted a fun and cute transition video which is a trend on Instagram. The video has become an instant hit amongst the fans. Munmun Datta who plays the character of Babita jee in the show posted a comment for Raj. She wrote, “Hahaha… whatta cutie”.

Have a look at his post:

What are your views on Raj’s video?

Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.