Babita and Hanuman's love story gets complicated with Poonam's entry in Patiala Babes

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's popular daily soap Patiala Babes is gearing up for new drama and dhamaka.

Babita and Hanuman's story of love has kickstarted with the support of the family.

Minni is happy that her mother Babita is taking a step forward in her life.

However, Babita's sister Poonam flirts with Hanuman and shares sweet moments, thus making Babita jealous.

Babita's jealousy is visible to Hanuman but he maintains his behaviour so that Babita grows closer to him.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds next.