Babita Phogat and her hubby flaunt their scintillating black jackets in style

MUMBAI: Babita Phogat, who was seen in Nach Baliye 9, is setting major fashion goals.

The stylish wrestler, who is married to fellow wrestler Vivek Suhag, is quite active on social media and often shares lovely pictures with her hubby. She has yet again shared a picture.

Yesterday, Babita took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture wherein she and her hubby flaunted their black jackets. The two looked simple yet stylish in the picture.

Babita captioned her post as, “Ready to walk the ramp in our scintillating black jackets.”

Check out their stylish looks right here:

On the professional front, Babita is a famous wrestler, who won the gold medal in 2014 Commonwealth Games. She also earned silver medals at 2018 Commonwealth Games and 2010 Commonwealth Games.

Speaking about her television work, she participated in Star Plus’ dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9, with Vivek.

What do you think about Babita’s latest Instagram picture? Hit the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.