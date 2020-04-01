News

Babita Phogat donates one lakh rupees to PM's relief fund to fight against Covid-19; check post

Babita Phogat, who is a popular wrestler, has donated one lakh rupees to PM's relief fund to fight against Covid-19.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Apr 2020 05:44 PM

MUMBAI: Many celebrities have come forward to help the government to fight against the deadly Coronavirus. The latest one to join the list is sports personality Babita Phogat. 

Babita, who is a famous wrestler, took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of the cheque. The wrestler, who also participated in dance reality show Nach Baliye, has donated one lakh rupees. She also urged everyone to contribute in order to deal with this tough time. 

Check out Babita’s post here: 

As we know, the deadly Coronavirus has left everyone worried. To break the infectious chain, citizens have been advised to remain indoors. Due to the entire scenario, many are suffering. For this reason, the Prime Minister Care fund has been set up. Celebrities like Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, badminton star P V Sindhu have already supported the government in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Tags Babita Phogat donated one lakh rupees Prime Minister Nach Baliye COVID-19 Instagram Akshay Kumar P V Sindhu TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

These popular TV shows RETURN to make your...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here