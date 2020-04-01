Babita Phogat donates one lakh rupees to PM's relief fund to fight against Covid-19; check post

MUMBAI: Many celebrities have come forward to help the government to fight against the deadly Coronavirus. The latest one to join the list is sports personality Babita Phogat.

Babita, who is a famous wrestler, took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of the cheque. The wrestler, who also participated in dance reality show Nach Baliye, has donated one lakh rupees. She also urged everyone to contribute in order to deal with this tough time.

Check out Babita’s post here:

As we know, the deadly Coronavirus has left everyone worried. To break the infectious chain, citizens have been advised to remain indoors. Due to the entire scenario, many are suffering. For this reason, the Prime Minister Care fund has been set up. Celebrities like Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, badminton star P V Sindhu have already supported the government in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.