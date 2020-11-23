Babita Phogat is pregnant, flaunts baby bump

MUMBAI: Wrestler Babita Phogat and husband Vivek Suhag are pregnant with their first child together. The Nach Baliye participant took to social media to share the good news with everyone.

Also read : Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actor Vijay Tilani roped in for Dharmatic Entertainment’s next for Netflix titled ‘The Actress’

The couple got married in Haryana in December 2019. She shared the picture and wrote, "Every single moment that I spend being your wife, I realize how lucky I am to live such an amazing life. You are my happy place. You complete me. I’m excited & waiting to start this new chapter in my life"

Babita and Suhag participated in the couple dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 and were adored and appreciated by the audience and judges for their simplicity.

Also read : Shaheer Sheikh, Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Sugandha Mishra to host Star Plus’ New Year celebrations?

Credits: India Forums