Babita Phogat shares her workout video; writes a kickass caption for all those who are jealous of other’s success

MUMBAI: Babita Phogat is not just setting fitness goals via her latest Instagram post but she also has an important message for her fans and followers.

The pretty lady, who is a famous wrestler, took to her social media handle and shared a workout video. In the video, she can be seen doing push-ups, giving fitness goals to fans.

The wrestler, who also participated in dance reality show Nach Baliye, spoke about those who are jealous of other’s success. Explaining in Hindi, she wrote that only those who have seen your success but not struggle will be jealous of you. Her caption read “आपसे सिर्फ़ वही लोग जलेंगे जिन्होंने सिर्फ़ आपकी सफलता देखीं हो आपका संघर्ष नहीं देखा।”

As she shared the post, her fans made comments like ‘Damn true’, ‘Very good’, ‘Tough girl’.

Take a look below.

Do you agree with Babita? Hit the comment section.

In other news, Babita has donated one lakh rupees to PM's relief fund to fight against Covid-19. Recently, she took to her social media handle to share the news and also urged everyone to contribute. Check out her post here: