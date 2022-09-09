Babli Bouncer’s lead actor Tamannaah Bhatia talks about how she prepared for her role on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’

MUMBAI:Sony Entertainment Television is back with another refreshing season of the most celebrated comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show starting 10th September at 9:30 pm. And, all geared up to take you on a laughter riot this weekend, the show will be welcoming the team of the upcoming film ‘Babli Bouncer’, Tamannaah Bhatia, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Shukla and director Madhur Bhandarkar. In a conversation with the host, Kapil Sharma, the cast will be talking about their experience in the film industry, and the film among other things. While a lot of actor go to an extreme level for the preparations of their characters, the gorgeous pan India star, Tamannaah will reveal that her inspiration for this character came from her own family.



Talking about her prep led story and how she got the Haryanavi accent right, Babli Bouncer’s lead actor Tamannaah shared, “Most people don’t know that my Bhabhi is Haryanvi. When I heard the narration of this film I thought I had a real-life inspiration because she personally also is quite “dil phenk”, happy go lucky. She steals my brother’s clothes and wears them as if she doesn’t have her own clothes (winks). She is someone who I see my real-life Babli inand I thought this character is going to be fun. We have to imagine and do research about her character in most films but here, I had a real person to take inspiration from. So my inspiration comes from my Bhabhi.”



Pulling Tamannaah’s leg, host Kapil Sharma jokingly asked her that since she had done the movie ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’, she must have known from the beginning that ‘Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara (laughs) and how did you guys keep this a secret for so long. Answering his question that troubled minds alike, Tamannaah shared, “I had stomach pain for a year on keeping the secret of 'Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyu mara'. It was quite a difficult process and the funny part is I got to know this a day prior to the release of part 1 because the team kept it a secret from me too.”



