Babuji says Anupamaa is the owner of their house, Vanraj tries to get Baa on his side

MUMBAI: Anupamaa's life in Rajan Shahi's "Anupamaa" has become a roller coaster ride. She is trying everything to keep her family together, and Vanraj is trying everything to throw her out of the house. Pakhi had a meltdown and she cried that she wants her parents to be together, but as soon as Vanraj came she left the room. Vanraj gets furious on Anupamaa because of this as he believes that she is trying to instigate his family against him.

In that anger, he tells Anupamaa that she should leave the house, and blames her for everything that has gone wrong in the house. Anupamaa replies that if their kids and Baa, Babuji, will come close to him if she leaves then she will. But Samar overhears the entire conversation, and tells everything to Baa and Babuji.

Babuji gets very irritated by Vanraj's behaviour and destroys the property papers and removes Vanraj's name plate from the main door. He tells him that now if he wants to live in the house, he will have to take Anupamaa's permission. This was not what Vanraj was expecting and he leaves from there.

He starts to pack his bag but Baa enters and tries to convince him. He very cunningly tries to get Baa on his side by telling her that Anupamaa was neither her choice, nor his, so why should they put up with her.

In the upcoming episode we will see Vanraj leaving the house and he informs everyone that he is going to get married to Kavya. Anupamaa tells him that if he wants a divorce, he should send the papers and she will sign it. How is the family going to react to Anupamaa and Vanraj's decision? The show is getting more intriguing and it will be interesting to see how Anupamaa's life turns.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, "Anupamaa" features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Shekhar Shukla, Paras Kalnawat, Muskan Bamne, Tassnim Sheikh, Aashish Mehrotra, Nidhi Shah, and Anagha Bhosale. It airs on Star Plus