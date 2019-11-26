Babumoshai Bandookbaaz actress Bidita Bag in Pocket Films' Lonely By The Bay

MUMBAI: Actress Bidita Bag, who has worked in Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, Sholay Girl, Bouma, and Fuh Se Fantasy, is now seen in a short film by Pocket Films titled Lonely By The Bay. The film is an inspiring take on living life.



Sharing more about it, the actress said, 'Being alone is not being lonely. If someone spends time alone, that does not always means a person is alone. Silence is as they say golden. A young man learns an invaluable life lesson from a stranger named Myra who is sitting and staring at the ocean, all by herself. He thinks that she is lonely and probably depressed. I'm playing that girl who he thinks to be unhappy and depressed. The short film conveys that solitude is not loneliness it's "me time" for introspection or whatever that one wishes to do all by oneself. Solitude is an art or an acquired skill, and human beings often need solitude in order to gather strength to reconnect with his chaotic world.'



Way to go, Bidita!