Back on the audience demand, ALTBalaji and ZEE5 drop the steamy and exxxciting trailer of X.X.X Uncensored Season 2 !

MUMBAI: Known for their bold and contemporary show, India’s homegrown OTT platforms ALTBalaji and ZEE5 are all set to offer a thrilling experience to the viewers. Having dropped the trailer XXX Uncensored’s special episode, the new season will definitely connect with the youth. The new episode will see Ribbhu Mehra, Aaditi Kohli and Parree Pande playing pivotal roles in the new episode named Pyaar Aur Plastic. Along with risque and bold moments aplenty, the story revolves around Sanjay , a rich, successful plastic surgeon, his girlfriend Priya and how an unexpected entry of Pam changes their lives forever. The special episode stream live on Feb 8 on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.

Featuring five episodes that explored different aspects of sexual relationships, the first season went on to become a rage amongst netizens. Things are surely going to get hotter and steamier this time as the tale of a desperate boyfriend and a desperate housewife will have the viewers hooked to their screens. Produced by Sakett Saawhney’s Ekomkar Pictures, the trailer is already out now.

Speaking about his stint in the new episode, Ribbhu Mehra shares, “Having created a storm on the internet with its first season, I am sure the trailer of this special episode will also break the internet. It’s an interesting story, far different from what you’ve ever watched. It was great being back again and with anticipation levels running high, I’m sure the show will make for a fantastic February.”

The first season featured Kyra Dutt, Aparnaa Bajpai, Rithvik Dhanjani, Shantanu Maheshwari, Ankit Gera, Pryanca Talukdar and Aparna Sharma in the lead roles.