Back from Venice, Hrishitaa shares how world perceives Indian cinema

MUMBAI : From being a panelists at Venice International Film Festival 2022, bagging the Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Cuttputlli' to hosting the TV musical series 'Rangoli', actress Hrishitaa Bhatt is exploring different opportunities and grabbing the eyeballs.

The actress felt proud to be among the panelists at the film fest in Venice and said that the best part is now is that people are not discriminating between Bollywood and South cinema.

Briefing about her experience representing India at Venice International Film Festival 2022, she said: "Being in Venice was really amazing, nowadays with time people are not segregating cinema into Bollywood, Tollywood. But they are projecting it like Indian Cinema. The entertainment industry has become really strong. So these were some of the things that we spoke about during the panel discussion."

Elaborating more on how globally Indian cinema is perceived, she informed: "It really feels amazing when we get to know that people are very interested to know more about Indian cinema. As India is the largest film-producing country, and there is constant improvement in content, thus it is also known as the content hub of the world. I really feel very proud to be a part of such a prestigious event."

Bhatt made her debut in the film industry with superstar Shah Rukh Khan-starrer the 2001 movie 'Asoka' and later she received appreciation for her role in 'Haasil', 'Ab Tak Chhappan', and many more. The actress was also seen in several web series and now she is seen hosting the show 'Rangoli'.

She said that when 'Rangoli' came to her, there was confusion in her mind about whether she should take it up or not but finally she said yes to it.

Hrishitaa added: "I watched the show as a child. At that time Hema (Malini) Ji used to host the show. It gives a very different feeling that you have grown up watching a show and now you are hosting it. And I think the audience reach is far better. To be honest, there are people who watch on a regular basis, and they have given me amazing responses."

Bhatt went to Trinity College, London for studies, but acting always remained her preference.

"Acting came to me naturally. I am a trained kathak dancer, I do jazz at times, and I was good in academics. And I also participated in many debates, which helped me in public speaking. So you can say I was always out there, but from them, acting attracted me the most. I won't say it was a conscious decision but acting was a hobby and I loved doing it and that is why I am still doing it," she said.

Bhatt is also part of the TV series 'Swaraj - Bharat ke Swatantrata Sangram ki Samagra Gatha'.

"'Swaraj' means your own rule, and in this 75-episode series, we are celebrating 75 years of Independence. And the particular role that I will be playing is Rani Lakshmibai, it's like a documentary drama," she concluded.



SOURCE IANS