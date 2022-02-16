Backlash! This is how Tejasswi Prakash reacts to the criticisms of bagging ‘Naagin 6’

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash is the new face of Naagin 6. Ekta Kapoor-backed supernatural franchise has previously witnessed Karishma Tanna, Mouni Roy amongst others play the leading roles.

When asked about the criticisms faced by the ‘Naagin 6’ actress Tejasswi Prakash said, “I feel each genre has their own set of an audience, so while supernatural dramas have a fanbase who like those kinds of concepts, there are people who are not familiar with such kind of shows. At the end of the day, you will always have both critics and admirers to any of the genres on television, and that’s how it is.”

There were also viewers who called her a biased Bigg Boss 15 winner after Tejasswi was revealed as the new face of the show.

“Every season the makers face this and it’s also a part of the show. You can never make everyone happy. I feel blessed that I got Naagin and for me doing the biggest reality show on Indian Television and winning it and now doing the biggest fiction franchise on Indian Television back-to-back is a huge victory. That’s all that matters,” Tejasswi Prakash responded.

Credit: koimoi



