Bad news for all Kundali Bhagya Fans; as they won't see their Villainero Sanjay Gagnani again

MUMBAI: Zee Television's most loved show Kundali Bhagya has enthralled the viewers with it's an amazing concept. The show's plot has engaged its viewers and has always created a lot of curiosity among its viewers. Garnering a huge fan base for his looks and his impactful performance; Sanjay Gagman is all set to bid a goodbye in the show.

The character of Prithvi which garnered a huge fan base is all set to bid a bye, finally. The character has garnered a humongous fan base from the past 4 years and is said to be no longer in the show.

According to our sources Sanjay Gagnani will be taking a break from this show. The reason is still not known. But talks are this is that Sanjay is offered a big role for an upcoming Bollywood movie.

So, the makers of the show are planning to give an end to this. This might not be the end as they would want to bring back Sanjay Gagnani who has been a pillar of this show. His character Prithvi despite being the lead negative in the show has been loved by people a lot.

This will surely break many people's hearts. We haven't yet got an official statement for the actor himself. But fingers crossed as the fans will surely would not want Sanjay leaving the show!