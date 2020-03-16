Bad News! Aryan Singh Rathore aka Fahmaan Khan to make an exit from the show Imlie in the mid of September, details inside

Fahmaan Khan is popularly known for playing the role of Aryan Singh Rathore in Star Plus daily show Imlie co-starring Sumbul Touqeer playing the titular role

MUMBAI: Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer's daily soap Imlie show has been on the TRP top 5 list since it has been on-air. While the audience is liking the pairing of Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer, there have been reports about Fahmaan aka Aryan Singh Rathore quitting the show.

Reportedly, Fahmaan is quitting the show Imlie after all. Sources close to the sets have it that the actor will be exiting the show and further he might shoot his last sometime in mid-September. In addition, there were also reports that the show might witness a new season and go off-air altogether.

Fahmaan fans and all the Arylie fans, however, might be in for mighty disappointment if and when this happens since they will miss the actor and his chemistry with Sumbul as well.

Earlier, Imlie featured Gashmeer Mahajani as the male lead and the fans were mighty upset when the actor decided to leave the show. He is gearing up for the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10.

Credit: Pinkvilla

