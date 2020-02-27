News

BAD NEWS for MTV Splitsvilla X2 fame Piyush Sharma and Arshiya Arshi FANS

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
27 Feb 2020

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla X2 was one of the most popular seasons of the controversial reality show. Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mittal won the show against Ashish Bhatia and Miesha Iyer.

While a lot of couples were faking their bond in the show, one couple who went all out and were vocal about madly being in love with each other were Piyush Sharma and Arshiya Arshi. Arshiya was evicted in the first few episodes and was brought back in the show as a wild card entrant. In Arshiya’s absence Piyush made an alliance with Aahna Sharma but once Arshiya was back in the show, Piyush was quite clear on playing the game with Arshiya only.

Piyush’s decision did not go down well with many but Piyush and Arshiya were very clear that the duo loves each other. Even after the show ended, the duo  was spotted enjoying each other’s company.

However, looks like things have changed now.

We earlier reported about trouble in Piyush and Arshiya’s paradise. However, Piyush seem to have confirmed the buzz on his official Instagram handle.

On a certain picture, Piyush mentioned that he is very much single.

Have a look at the post:

Looks like Piyush and Arshiya have called it quits.

What are your views on their break-up? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

