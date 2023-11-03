Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 gets darker after the leap, and Niti Taylor aka Prachi shares the first look! Watch Video

MUMBAI :Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers loved the chemistry between Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar who play the role of Ram and Priya respectively. The gripping storyline and fantastic performances are winning the hearts of viewers.

The show has taken a 20-year leap and now the story focuses on Raghav and Prachi played by Ranndeep Rai and Niti Taylor.

Audiences have quickly fallen in love with the chemistry of Prachi and Raghav and just accepted the new cast as well.

A lot of drama has already taken place and with the recent episode, we saw that Prachi and Pihu have separated because Pihu believes in Raghav and Prachi takes LK’s side. The show is heading towards a 3-year leap, which will focus on Pihu and Prachi’s life apart and Raghav’s heartbreak.

Niti Taylor who plays the role of Prachi in the show, took to Instagram to share the first look at the show, after the leap and the show seems to have taken a darker turn, with Raghav and Prachi’s heartbreak taking over. Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, on the show, we saw that Prachi is in love with Josh, but all the poetries were sent by Raghav. Prachi fails to understand Raghav's love and misunderstands Josh.

Further, Josh gets Raghav arrested so that he can't marry Prachi without complications. Finally, Prachi comes to know about Raghav's feelings and how Josh didn't write those poetries

Will Prachi ever understand Raghav’s feelings?

