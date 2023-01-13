Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2’s Disha Parmar was spotted on a date night with this special person! And it was not Rahul Vaidya!

Disha started her career with the Star Plus show ‘Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara'. Since then she has gone on to play the role of Jhnavi Agarwal in the show Woh Apna Sa.  
Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2’s Disha Parmar was spotted on a date night with this special person! And it was not Rahul Vaidya!

MUMBAI :Disha Parmar stars as Priya Sood in the second season of the popular Ekta Kapoor show Bade Acche Lagte Hai.

Disha is one of the most popular actors in the telly world right now.

Disha started her career with the Star Plus show 'Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara'. Since then she has gone on to play the role of Jhnavi Agarwal in the show Woh Apna Sa. Parmar appeared in several prints and commercial ads in Delhi. She was pursuing a degree in Business Marketing but left her undergraduate studies midway as she was named Pankhuri, the lead for the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

Disha is currently seen in the second season of Bade Acche Lagte Hai in the lead role of Priya Sood.  

Disha is very active on social media and often takes to the site to share details about her personal and Professional life and give fans and followers a sneak peek into shoots as well. 

Disha also shares pictures and videos from her vacations, award shows, and date nights with her husband Rahul Vaidya. Disha was recently spotted on a date night but it was not with her husband but rather with her dear friend, Ashna Khanna. 

She then was later joined by her other girlfriends and she captioned the photo, favourites in a frame. Check out the photo here:

And rumors were circulating that even Disha Parmar will leave the show but there has been no confirmation or even denial about the same, we can only assume that they are discussing the future course of action with the makers of the show.

We recently saw the entry of Hiten Tejwani on the show, and initially the rumors were swirling that Hiten would take over the role of Ram but instead, he has entered in the role of Ram’s younger brother Lakhan. 

