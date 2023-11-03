Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 completes 400 episodes; Aanchal Khurana’s video is reminiscent of the old team

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the telly world. Sony TV’s popular show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 has reached a new feat and the netizens miss the old team of the show with Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta in the lead.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 has become one of the most popular shows of television and recently went through a major leap. The original cast of the show had Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the lead roles and the netizens loved their chemistry.

Post leap, the leads were changed and Ram and Priya are no more a part of the show. The leap is very recent and while the netizens is loving the new cast too, they still remember Ram and Priya in their hearts.

The farewell was an emotional one for the entire cast and crew and they had all become one big family. Leaving behind Disha and Nakuul was not easy for anyone and since the show completed 400 episodes, Aanchal Khurana posted a video, remembering the OG gang and the background song is something the netizens found apt.

Her comments section is flooded with people remembering the old team and missing Ram and Priya from the show. Aanchal is no doubt close to the two and the old team, but the netizens too seem to miss the old team.

Here’s what they have to say:

The new cast now comprises of Niti Taylor, Pooja Banerjee, Hiten Tejwani, Randeep Rai, Leenesh Mattoo among other actors and the cast that is still part of the show are Aanchal Khurana, Ajay Nagrath, Abhinav Kapoor, Alefia Kapadia and other actors.

