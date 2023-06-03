Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 fame Nakuul Mehta looks Suave in this New look, check out

Nakuul Mehta is married to Jankee Parekh and they have a son together- Sufi. They are a happy family and the couple exudes sheer joy and happiness when they are together.
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the telly world. Nakuul Mehta has adorned a new look and we had to share it with you.

Also read: Here’s how Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are spending their after the show

Nakuul Mehta has become one of the most popular faces on Indian Television and he has an impeccable taste when it comes to his choice of shows.

Recently, he bid Sony TV’s Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 a goodbye as he played the character of Ram Kapoor in the show opposite Disha Parmar who essayed the character of Priya.

Seems like he is now having some fun time with his family and enjoying a little break. The audience has loved his chemistry with Disha Parmar and have been their fans ever since they starred together in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara.

Now, the actor recently dropped an exquisite photoshoot where in he is seen in a completely new look that has been appreciated by his fans and followers.

Check out!

Nakuul has appeared in a mustache and looked extremely handsome in the suits.

Also, seems like it was a fam jam recently that he was part of and posted some pictures with his near and dear ones.

Check out:

12

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Pihu and Angad seem happy together, Brinda sees this

For more such updates, keep checking Tellychakkar

