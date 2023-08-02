Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’s Sara aka Alefia Kapadia drops her post-leap look, check out

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another story from your favorite show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar essay the titular characters. The track of the show recently followed Ram and Priya’s separation due to Ram’s memory loss and Priya’s attempts at being there for him. Ram remembers everything now and wants justice for Priya. Ram and Priya getting married again on the show and it is shown that Ram’s mother Swati, is alive. The show has taken a big leap post which Ram and Priya are not part of the plot.

Also read: Ram and Priya to bid their Final Goodbye to Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 tonight?

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 has managed to gain popularity among masses and the audience loves to know what happens on-screen as well as off-screen. They like to learn about the little tidbits from the lives of the actors and celebrities.

The TV stars from the show too keep their fans updated on what goes on, on the sets of the show or their personal lives as they leave work to enjoy some peace and quiet with their loved ones.

Now, we came across a post close to BALH 2.

We know that Ram and Priya’s characters are no longer a part of the show as it took a big leap recently and Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar shot for their last day and wrapped up shoot too.

Now, Alefia Kapadia has dropped her post leap look from the show as Sara that sent us swooning!

Check it out!

She captioned her story as, ‘Sara 3.0’ and we definitely loved this mature look of the actress that is making her even more beautiful!

Will you miss Ram and Priya on the show?

What do you think of the pairing of Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Also read: Ajay Nagrath becomes part of This incident on the sets of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, check out his reaction

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates