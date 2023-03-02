Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Disha Parmar pens an emotional note to her character ‘Priya’, deets inside

MUMBAI :Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has proved to be an instant hit among the audiences.

The show stars Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta in the lead roles and has remained viewers' favourite for a very long time now.

Viewers are loving the chemistry between Nakuul and Disha. The gripping storyline and fantastic performances are winning the hearts of viewers.

Recently, the track of the show has introduced some new characters. Ram’s mother, Swati and brother, Lakhan has entered the show. Currently, the track is focusing on how Priya is trying to bring Lakhan and Avni together, making Avni realise how much Lakhan loves her.

Now talking about Disha Parmar, she started her career with the Star Plus show ‘Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara'. Since then she has gone on to play the role of Jhnavi Agarwal in the show Woh Apna Sa and much more.

Disha is one of the most popular actors in the telly world right now.

Disha is very active on social media and often takes to the site to share details about her personal and Professional life and give fans and followers a sneak peek into shoots as well.

As Disha Parmar’s character of Priya has now come to an end, she has posted a note on her Instagram profile and the fans cannot stop themselves from getting emotional about it.

Check out the post below:

Co-star Ajay Nagrath who plays the role of Adi also commented on the post:

Shubhavi Choksey, Abhinav Kapoor and Sneha Namanandi also commented on the post.



Tell us how much you are going to miss Priya in the comment section.

