Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: AMAZING! Nakuul Mehta’s latest look is winning hearts; check out Shubhaavi’s reaction

MUMBAI : Nakuul Mehta is a highly loved actor of Indian television. He has been winning hearts ever since he debuted as an actor 2012 with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara portraying Aditya Kumar. He earned wider recognition with his portrayal of Shivaay Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaz.

Nakuul is currently playing Ram Kapoor in Ekta Kapoor’s famous show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 and is being immensely loved by the audience.

The fans love it when the actors share glimpses from the set. Nakuul Mehta shared his latest look from the show and it looks super festive. He can be seen in a shimmery sherwani and the fans love the look.

He shared the image saying, “No one asked

पर मैं फिर भी, Palta”

Shubhaavi who plays her on-screen step mother, commented saying, “Palte bhi toh aise palte. Waaahhhhh”

Shubhaavi keeps trying to sabotage Ram’s love life but off –screen the two share a great rapport.

Check out the post here:

The show has been high on drama for a long time now and it has further intensified after the show took a five-year leap.

We saw how Ram slapped Shubham for crossing his limits with Priya and talking ill of their family and his daughter Pihu. Ram is wild with rage over Shubham’s words.

The main motto behind the slap is speculated to be that Ram won’t ever tolerate his wife being disrespected.

Ram is keen on trying to find a way to the truth behind Priya’s feelings for him. If reports are to be believed, the gesture of slapping Shubham is a clear indication of how much his family and Priya mean to Ram.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.