Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Aww! Fans are going gaga on Nakuul Mehta’s ‘Meri Priya’ dialogue,

MUMBAI: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 may not be raking in the TRPs, however, online it is quite popular. The latest episode of Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer TV show saw Ram slamming Mahendra Sood aka Priya's father for being the worst father to his daughters. And his swag during the same is winning hearts.

Netizens are bowled over by Ram's cool swag and the stand he took for Priya against her father. Later, we also saw how he called her 'Meri Priya' while talking about Mahendra Sood's audacity with Adi. Fans are going gaga over Nakuul's 'Meri Priya' dialogue.

The latest episode saw Priya aka Disha Parmar being upset. She is at the bakery and Mahendra Sood aka Abhay Bhargava drops by. He slams Priya for everything that happened. Priya retaliates saying that it was his curse that is coming true. Her married life is in a mess thanks to his curse. She taunts him saying he should be happy. Mahendra Sood will still not change and continue taunting Priya.

Ram aka Nakuul Mehta, who had come to the bakery will stop on seeing them both together. He will overhear everything including Priya's sad confession on Mahendra's curse for her married life.Ram will be furious with Mahendra Sood. After Mr Sood leaves, Ram follows him and slams him for being such a bad father. And the clip of the same is going viral on social media.

