Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’s Ram and Priya to die?

MUMBAI : Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar essay the roles of Ram and Priya. As reported earlier, the show had taken a leap of five years and we saw how Ram learned the truth about Pihu being his daughter.

Recently, we got to see how Ram’s memory comes back and he fights to bring justice to Priya meanwhile Nandini and Vedika continue to play their evil games and defend themselves.

The show is witnessing a lot of major events happening. The show will witness Ram’s real mother and brother entering his life. The show is also going to witness a major time leap after which Hiten Tejwani will replace Nakuul Mehta.

As it was reported to you earlier that according to our sources, Disha Parmar is also going to leave the show soon and we don’t know who will play her character.

The audience were in awe when they had first witnessed Ram and Priya reunite and fight against Ram’s family. The viewers had really expected a lot but the bubble was busted with Ram’s memory loss track. This really put the audience down.

However, the makers did a good job by saving the show with things which are really intriguing...time leap is not one of them.

Now there are some more updates coming in about the show.

As per reports, Hiten Tejwani will be playing the character of Ram’s real brother, Lakhan.

It seems as if the show will be focussing on the story of Lakhan and Avni, played by Ritu Chauhan as they both will be in love but won’t be able to marry each other.

This points out to another speculation that after the leap, Ram and Priya will be no more.

With Hiten playing Ram’s brother, no replacing Ram and Priya, it is very much possible that Ram and Priya’s characters will end.

Now the question remains, what about Pihu?

Will the fans be able to digest this?

