Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’s Ram and Priya’s chemistry wins over the hearts of people again; The show trends online; Check out the reactions

MUMBAI : Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 is an iconic show in the book of Indian Television. What makes the show so is the splendor, the aspirational characters that are identifiable, and most notably the unique yet delicate love story of two polar opposite people that has nothing in common with them other than their unselfish love for others.

However, the chemistry between Ram and Priya is the show's USP. The pair is finally shown together on film again after a protracted absence, and Priya is more strongly by Ram's side than ever.

According to the latest plot, the show is going through a major dramatic tangent, and Hiten Tejwani has entered the show as Ram’s older brother and has already made the plot way more interesting and dramatic.

Ram believes that his real mother is no more and will get the biggest shock of his life. Ram's real mother reveals the truth about Ram's brother and Nandini's evilness.

But it looks like the audience is not ready for the leap because post the leap Ram and Priya won’t be a part of the show. Their chemistry is so immensely loved and has such a loyal fan base that the fans do not wish to see them get replaced.

The show has been trending online and the fans have been expressing their feelings saying how much they will miss Ram and Priya post-leap. They shared their scene from the latest episode expressing love for Ram and Priya and their chemistry. The on-screen couple compliment each other so well that they will be leaving a strong mark behind.

Check out a few reactions:

Today's priya!! wait !! Still Can't believe. Too much expressive ha. I mean.. "pyar kiya toh darna kya"

wah wah.. ball sidha boundary line ke paar#BadeAchheLagteHain2 #BadeAccheLagteHain2 #BALH2 — amulbuny (@amulbuny) January 2, 2023

<

This is soooo beautiful..loved it

This is the moment which we wanted pre leap as well..#BadeAchheLagteHain2 #BALH2 #RaYa https://t.co/6HJRVXQsJS — Dr. Vaishnavi Joshi (@Vaish1807) January 2, 2023

