Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Shubhaavi Choksey aka Nandini Kapoor to pass away before the leap

MUMBAI :Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers are loving the chemistry of the lead stars Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar who play the role of Ram and Priya respectively. The gripping storyline and fantastic performances are winning the hearts of viewers.

Also Read- Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 - OMG! Priya Gives a Befitting Reply to Nandini

Ekta Kapoor’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all set to take a leap. However the makers have now brought a new twist in the story. Actress Shubhaavi Choksey’s character Nandini Kapoor, who essays the main antagonist in the show, will not be seen in the show post the leap. She was earlier set to stay even after the leap but a sudden change in plans will see her character die in the show.

Thus, Ram, Priya and Nandini Kapoor will mostly be seen dying in an accident. A source close to the show said, “Shubhaavi had not taken long to say yes to the leap. In fact, she was overjoyed that she is holding on. She is yet to overcome this sudden change of decision. She is putting up a brave front but disappointed.”

The source further added, “But then, that's Indian television. Yahan serial ki kahaani ek pal mein badal jaati hai. Shubhaavi is not new to the medium, and she will understand that whatever Ekta and the channel have done is in the best interests of the show.”

Also Read- Classy! Check out these elegant looks of Shubhaavi Choksey

Further Reena Aggarwal aka Vedika's role is also coming to an end in Bade Achhe Hain 2. Niti Taylor and Ranndeep Rai will be seen in the show post leap.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar