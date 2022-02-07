Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: WOAH! Vedika gets a befitting reply from Ram

MUMBAI: Pankaj Advani, who is a renowned billiards and snooker player, tried something new.

No, the sports star did not try another sports activity. He tried his hand at creating ‘dance reel’. Yes, you read that right. His dancing skills can be seen right on his Instagram page.

The dashing sports star is pretty active on social media. He keeps on sharing glimpses from his work and personal life. This time, he took to his Instagram handle and shared his first reel, wherein he can be seen dancing along with his better half. In the video, Pankaj Advani can be seen wearing black tee shirt with blue denims and white shoes, his wife donned an all-black look. The duo complemented each other in this cute video as they tried to match each other’s steps.

Sharing the video, Pankaj Advani wrote, “Our first dance reel We finally got it right ” followed by hashtags such as #You&I #YouAndI #Trending #DanceReels #Dance #TrendingReels #TrendingSong #ReelItFeelIt #Reels #InstagramReel #First #Dancing #ReelsVideo #Tiktok #TiktOnDance #ReelKaroFeelKaro.

Actress Bidita bag called the video cute. “Hehe. Very cute ,” she wrote. Meanwhile, one social media user commented, “You both look super cute together pankaj..God bless u both loved the way you are dancing” Some other comments read ‘Adorable and stylish dude’, ‘Haha cute one’, ‘Hahah too good’.

Pankaj Advani tied the knot with Saniya Shadadpuri in 2021. Their wedding took place at Gurudwara Dhan Pothohar in Santacruz in the presence of their near and dear ones.

