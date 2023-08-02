Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's Disha Parmar spends some time in self love, check it out…

Disha Parmar who is married to singer Rahul Vaidya is super active on social media and loves to share little anecdotes from her life. Recently Disha posted a story from her Instagram account, check it out…
MUMBAI:   Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers are loving the chemistry of the lead stars Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar who play the role of Ram and Priya respectively. The gripping storyline and fantastic performances are winning the hearts of viewers. The current track of the show is about Priya trying to make way for Avni and Lakhan’s love.

Also Read- Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 - OMG! Priya Gives a Befitting Reply to Nandini


Disha Parmar who is married to singer Rahul Vaidya is super active on social media and loves to share little anecdotes from her life.

Recently Disha posted a story from her Instagram account where she seems to be getting a new hair do and highlights in her hair. Check out the video below;



Well, it looks like Disha is indulging in some self love. The actress recently said goodbye to her show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 with an emotional post online, where she portrayed the role of Priya Kapoor. Disha started her career with the Star Plus show ‘Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara'. Since then, she has gone on to play the role of Jhnavi Agarwal in the show Woh Apna Sa and much more.


Also Read-  Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Disha Parmar pens an emotional note to her character ‘Priya’, deets inside

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Sony TV Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Priya Ram Vedika Disha Parmar Nakuul Mehta Reena Aggarwal spoiler TellyChakkar
