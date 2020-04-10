Badi Asaani Se: Rohan Mehra starrer soulful track will touch your heart

MUMBAI: Badi Asaani Se features popular actors Rohan Mehra, Surbhi Mehra, and Samriddhi Mehra. The song deals with varied emotions.

It deals with series of emotions one goes through when betrayed by a loved one. Rohan does not know what to do when he sees the love of his life with someone else. Rohan plays his role as a heart-broken boy exceptionally well and Badi Asaani Se showcases a different side of twins Surbhi and Samriddhi.

Badi Asaani Se has been sung by Danish Alfaaz. The video has been produced by Meet Thacker and Lucky Soni. The soulful track will fill your heart with a range of emotions from love, betrayal, deceit, and regret.

