News

Badi Asaani Se: Rohan Mehra starrer soulful track will touch your heart

The soulful track ‘Badi Asaani Se’ will touch audiences’ heart.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Apr 2020 08:26 PM

MUMBAI: Badi Asaani Se features popular actors Rohan Mehra, Surbhi Mehra, and Samriddhi Mehra. The song deals with varied emotions.

It deals with series of emotions one goes through when betrayed by a loved one. Rohan does not know what to do when he sees the love of his life with someone else. Rohan plays his role as a heart-broken boy exceptionally well and Badi Asaani Se showcases a different side of twins Surbhi and Samriddhi.

Badi Asaani Se has been sung by Danish Alfaaz. The video has been produced by Meet Thacker and Lucky Soni. The soulful track will fill your heart with a range of emotions from love, betrayal, deceit, and regret.

Check out the full song here:

What do you think about the song? Hit the comment section.

Credits: India Forums

Tags Badi Asaani Se Rohan Mehra Surbhi Mehra Samriddhi Mehra Lucky Soni Meet Thacker soulful track Danish Alfaaz TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here