Before bagging Tapu, I had auditioned for a cameo in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah; Was awestruck to see Disha ji and actors: Raj Anadkat

MUMBAI: Television’s longest-running show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV and Neela Telefilms) has been winning hearts and charts for many years now. Its rib-tickling comical episodes along with the good messages that the show conveys has set an example on Indian television.

One of the key characters in the show is that of Tapu who is Jethalal and Daya’s son. Actor Bhavya Gandhi portrayed the role of Tapu and had become a household name. After a few years, Bhavya opted out of the show which paved the way for actor Raj Anadkat to play Tapu.

In a candid chat with TellyChakkar.com, Raj revealed that once he auditioned for a cameo role in the show. He said, “Me and my family were an ardent audience of the show. I went on the sets for a character role’s audition wherein I spotted Disha ji and everyone else, I was kind of awestruck and couldn’t click pictures with them. This had disappointed my mother. She asked me why I couldn't click pictures with the actors. I responded casually saying one day your son will work with them and go to see, I bagged the show as Tapu”.

What are your views on Raj’s portrayal as Tapu? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.