Baghin: Ansh Bagri says, ‘Girls get attracted to my looks but then they cannot match up to my disciplined lifestyle’ - EXCLUSIVE

MUMBAI: Ansh Bagri, who has been a part of television shows and was last seen in Baghin on Star Bharat has been doing pretty well in life. He has been seen in films as well and today, we connect with him to know his views on working in films and TV shows.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Ansh reveals, “I really like films and storytelling. Whenever I watch a TV show it is nothing less than a film. I take the character progression in the same manner. Whatever we do is for the audience and television has a humongous audience so it is a great opportunity. Whenever I get an opportunity, I make sure to put my complete hardwork into it. Infact, I might not put in so much hard work into films.`` (Also Read: Baghin: Ansh Bagri says, ‘There are some artists who shoot to fame and throw tantrums’ - EXCLUSIVE )

He further added, “Infact, I need to tell you something about television and films. Films would have two to three moments of over dramatic scenes but on television it is very different. Like my last show, Baghin, which I did, my character was completely high on emotions and it was exhausting for me.”

Listing the actors he would like to be associated with for future projects, Ansh expressed, “I really would like to work again with Kanika Kapoor and in fact, even Jasmin Bhasin with whom I had done Dil Toh Happy Hain Ji. I would also like to work with Rashmika Mandanna. I would never like to work with two kinds of people, the ones who are unprofessional and secondly the ones who are hypocrites.”

Talking about his personal life, Ansh mentioned that he has been unlucky in life. He stated, “Girls get attracted to my looks but then they cannot match up to my disciplined lifestyle. I follow a lot of wrongs and rights and initially they might agree but later they cannot match up to it. Love comes from acceptance and understanding.” (Also Read: Exclusive! “When I had thought that I wanted to become an actor some 15 years ago in Delhi, everybody used to think that I had lost my mind,” Ansh Bagri talks about his journey and opens up on people discouraging him to be an actor!)

Well said Ansh!