Baghin: Ansh Bagri says, ‘Girls get attracted to my looks but then they cannot match up to my disciplined lifestyle’ - EXCLUSIVE

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Ansh also revealed the differences he finds in associating with films and TV. He said, “I really like films and storytelling. Whenever I watch a TV show it is nothing less than a film.”
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Wed, 04/03/2024 - 11:19
Ansh Bagri

MUMBAI: Ansh Bagri, who has been a part of television shows and was last seen in Baghin on Star Bharat has been doing pretty well in life. He has been seen in films as well and today, we connect with him to know his views on working in films and TV shows.  

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Ansh reveals, “I really like films and storytelling. Whenever I watch a TV show it is nothing less than a film. I take the character progression in the same manner. Whatever we do is for the audience and television has a humongous audience so it is a great opportunity. Whenever I get an opportunity, I make sure to put my complete hardwork into it. Infact, I might not put in so much hard work into films.`` (Also Read: Baghin: Ansh Bagri says, ‘There are some artists who shoot to fame and throw tantrums’ - EXCLUSIVE )

He further added, “Infact, I need to tell you something about television and films. Films would have two to three moments of over dramatic scenes but on television it is very different. Like my last show, Baghin, which I did, my character was completely high on emotions and it was exhausting for me.”

Listing the actors he would like to be associated with for future projects, Ansh expressed, “I really would like to work again with Kanika Kapoor and in fact, even Jasmin Bhasin with whom I had done Dil Toh Happy Hain Ji. I would also like to work with Rashmika Mandanna. I would never like to work with two kinds of people, the ones who are unprofessional and secondly the ones who are hypocrites.”

Talking about his personal life, Ansh mentioned that he has been unlucky in life. He stated, “Girls get attracted to my looks but then they cannot match up to my disciplined lifestyle. I follow a lot of wrongs and rights and initially they might agree but later they cannot match up to it. Love comes from acceptance and understanding.” (Also Read: Exclusive! “When I had thought that I wanted to become an actor some 15 years ago in Delhi, everybody used to think that I had lost my mind,” Ansh Bagri talks about his journey and opens up on people discouraging him to be an actor!)

Well said Ansh!

Baghin Star Bharat TellyChakkar Ansh Bagri OTT films TV news Ekta Kapoor Kanika Kapoor Jasmin Bhasin Dil Toh Happy Hain Ji
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Wed, 04/03/2024 - 11:19

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Animal: ‘Pehle Bhi Main was a challenge as we had to pen a love song with Zoya without hampering the integrity of Ranvijay,’ says lyricist Raj Shekhar - EXCLUSIVE
MUMBAI: Raj Shekhar is a talented artist. He has penned some extremely heartfelt songs and has recived a lot of...
Boney Kapoor breaks silence over rumoured feud with Anil Kapoor, calls it ‘ridiculous’
MUMBAI: Filmmaker Boney Kapoor has clarified that his comment that Anil Kapoor “is angry” with him for not casting the...
“I paid attention to small details like his gestures and how he speaks,” Gurpreet Singh dives deep into his character Mr Baig in Sony SAB’s ‘Vanshaj’
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's Vanshaj keeps viewers hooked with its interesting story, tackling gender roles and the complexities...
Tensions soar in Sony SAB’s ‘Vanshaj’ as Yukti faces off against DJ in a battle of wits
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s show ‘Vanshaj’ revolves around Yuvika (Anjali Tatrari), who disrupts traditional family norms by...
Sumbul Touqeer reveals the unforgettable way of being asked out on a date; Says ‘Kisi ne rose diya tha…’
MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer gained enormous popularity at a young age and never stopped captivating viewers with her role in...
Kundali Bhagya fame Paras Kalnawat shares health updates with devoted fans; Says ‘Unwell since last few days but has been shooting regularly’
MUMBAI: Paras Kalnawat, a well-known actor, has a large fan base on social media because of his engaging personality...
Recent Stories
Raj Shekhar
Animal: ‘Pehle Bhi Main was a challenge as we had to pen a love song with Zoya without hampering the integrity of Ranvijay,’ says lyricist Raj Shekhar - EXCLUSIVE
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Gurpreet Singh
“I paid attention to small details like his gestures and how he speaks,” Gurpreet Singh dives deep into his character Mr Baig in Sony SAB’s ‘Vanshaj’
Vanshaj
Tensions soar in Sony SAB’s ‘Vanshaj’ as Yukti faces off against DJ in a battle of wits
Sumbul Touqeer
Sumbul Touqeer reveals the unforgettable way of being asked out on a date; Says ‘Kisi ne rose diya tha…’
Karan Kundrra
Karan Kundrra finally reacts to the breakup rumors with Tejasswi Prakash; Says ‘People are saying we broke up, or she got married to someone else’
Rohit
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Rohit Purohit reveals how he felt on being offered the show and the burden of stepping into the shoes of 'Armaan'
Vivek
Vivek Dahiya reveals how he was replaced by Fawad Khan in the movie Khoobsurat starring Sonam Kapoor - Exclusive