Baghin: Ansh Bagri says, ‘There are some artists who shoot to fame and throw tantrums’ - EXCLUSIVE

Ansh Bagri plays the titular role in the show. TellyChakkar engaged in an exclusive conversation with Ansh to know his thoughts on working in the industry.
Ansh

MUMBAI: Baghin is one of the shows which is extremely entertaining and has a unique storyline.

Ansh Bagri plays the titular role in the show. TellyChakkar engaged in an exclusive conversation with Ansh to know his thoughts on working in the industry. 

(Also Read: Baghin: ‘Such opportunities are offered to A-lister movie stars, doing this show is a blessing in disguise’, says Ansh Bagri - EXCLUSIVE

When asked if he likes the style of working on OTT, films and TV Ansh mentioned, “I prefer and like the style of working of OTT and films. We are creative people and personally speaking, I feel that we cannot look at the clock and keep working. As a creative person, I need to bring the best out of my product and if I am time bound, it will affect the quality of product that I am bringing on the table. There are people who say that they work for 14 hours and more but I think that these are the people who have newly entered the industry or are in their struggling phase.

Once some artists gain fame, tantrums start coming in that they will shoot only for 8 hours etc...”

He further shared, “Another thing is that I do not see the medium. My art is more important and how it is used. If I am taking my art as a job where I am getting done with work, I might as well do a regular day job.”

Well said Ansh!

Show your love for Ansh in the comment section below. 

(Also Read: People should not blindly follow Instagram and YouTube videos related to health and fitness: Ansh Bagri

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information on your favourite television shows, OTT projects and Hindi movies. 
 

 

 

 

