Bahu Begum actress Diana Khan to enter Beyhadh 2!

MUMBAI: The television industry is brewing talent day in day out. Every day, there are thousands of actors auditioned and there is also an attempt to bring in fresh faces which will justify the script and characters and will entertain the masses.



Diana Khan is one actress who made her debut with Zee TV's unconventional project Bahu Begum. She was seen in a love triangle with Samiksha Jaiswal and Arjit Taneja in the lead roles. While Diana has acted in Parvarrish as a child actor, she had the audience in we of her character of Shyra in Bahu Begum where she played the titular role parallel to Samiksha.



Her stint in Bahu Begum soon came to an end, and Diana is already back with a new project!



She is all set to enter Beyhadh 2 starring Jennifer Winget! Diana will play the role of Myra in the show. She took to Instagram to share pictures of her shooting the show. Take a look:



The earlier season of Beyhadh was much loved and the obsession drama even attracted the non-television lovers to watch the show. And now, with Beyhadh 2, Jennifer takes the entertainment quotient and drama a notch higher with Ashish Chowdhry and Shivin Narang in the lead roles.Keep reading this space for more updates.