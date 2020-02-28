Bahu Begum actress Diana Khan's 'Dola Re' moment is worth watching

MUMBAI: Diana Khan is popularly known for her role in the show Humsafars where she played the role of Myra Sarfaraz Sheikh. The actress won several hearts with her beauty and acting.

Diana has become a popular face of the small screen when she bagged her next show Bahu Begum. The actress starred opposite Arjit Taneja. She played the role of Sharaya.

Diana enjoys a great fan following on Instagram, all thanks to her wonderful posts.

We all know Diana is one stunning beauty and her Instagram account is proof. The actress' beauty is unmatchable and we can't deny this fact.

And now, the actress has shared her latest look where she is all decked up in a traditional avatar. We can't help but remember Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from the song 'Dola Re'.

Take a look at the picture:

Diana looked simply breathtaking in this lovely picture.

on the work front, Diana started her career in TV with the show Gumrah - End of Innocence, and Parvarissh 2. Diana has also done films like Ghayal Once Again, Mehroom and Kabbadi.

What do you think about Diana's look? Tell us in the comments.