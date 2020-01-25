News

Bahu Begum actress Samiksha Jaiswal's beauty is unmatchable in these stunning pictures

Harmisha Chauhan
By Harmisha Chauhan
25 Jan 2020

MUMBAI: Samiksha Jaiswal stepped into the world of television with Zee TV's show, Zindagi Ki Mehak. The actress played the lead role in the show and became a household name.

Samikhsha was seen opposite Karan Vohra in the show and their jodi became an instant hit among the viewers.

The actress then bagged another lead role in Colors' show, Bahu Begum, where she played the character of Noor Qureshi alongside Arjit Taneja and Diana Khan. Fans loved Samiksha's brilliant performance in the show.

While we have always seen Samiksha in her traditional avatars in both her shows, the actress has now showcased a different side of hers in her latest Instagram post.

Samiksha posted a few pictures where she is looking extremely hot and we are loving her bold side.

Take a look at Samiksha's post:

Well, Samiksha has raised temperatures with her hotness in these pictures and we are totally swooning on her.

What do you think about the same? Tell us in the comment section below. 

