Bahu Begum: Noor declares war; ready to kill Shayra for Azaan's love

11 Sep 2019

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Colors' show Bahu Begum will showcase an interesting twist.

It was earlier seen that Noor tries various ways to win Azaan’s love but in vain.

Azaan does not respect Noor and treats Shayra as his wife.

Azaan humiliates Noor as she tries to get close to him.

Bahu begum Razia too gets fed up with Noor’s unwanted planning and plotting to separate Azaan and Shayra.

Razia reveals that she will be very happy if Noor exits their life.

This does not deter Noor, who declares a war of love.

Noor is determined to win Azaan’s love by hook or by crook and wants to kick Shayra out.

