Bahu Begum: OMG! Azaan humiliate Noor and performs Shayra's Mukh Dikhayi first

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Colors show Bahu Begum will showcase interesting twist and turn.

It was earlier seen that Azaan gets married to Noor only for the sake of Shayra.

Now Suraiya begins Noor’s Mukh Dikhayi taunting Shayra leaving her upset.

While Azaan takes stand for Shayra and reveals that Shayra’s Mukh Dikhayi was going to take place but major accident took place.

Azaan unfold that Noor’s mother and her Faiz dies in this accident.

And hence to fill the place Shayra donated Azaan to Noor.

Hence Shayra’s Mukh Dikhayi was pending.

Son Azaan declares Shayra’s Mukh Dikhayi first leaving Noor infuriated all the more.

Azaan wants to get rid of Noor as soon as possible.

It will be interesting to see if Azaan will be able to get rid of Noor or no