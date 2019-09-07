News

Bahu Begum: OMG! Azaan humiliate Noor and performs Shayra's Mukh Dikhayi first

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Sep 2019 11:44 AM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Colors show Bahu Begum will showcase interesting twist and turn.

It was earlier seen that Azaan gets married to Noor only for the sake of Shayra.

Now Suraiya begins Noor’s Mukh Dikhayi taunting Shayra leaving her upset.

While Azaan takes stand for Shayra and reveals that Shayra’s Mukh Dikhayi was going to take place but major accident took place.

Azaan unfold that Noor’s mother and her Faiz dies in this accident.

And hence to fill the place Shayra donated Azaan to Noor.

Hence Shayra’s Mukh Dikhayi was pending.

Son Azaan declares Shayra’s Mukh Dikhayi first leaving Noor infuriated all the more.

Azaan wants to get rid of Noor as soon as possible.

It will be interesting to see if Azaan will be able to get rid of Noor or no 

Tags > Bahu Begum, azaan, Noor, Shayra, Mukh Dikhayi first, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, Update, written update, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Kareena and Geeta Ma recreate the iconic Bole...

Kareena and Geeta Ma recreate the iconic Bole Chudiya on DID
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Naura
Naura
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Rohit Roy
Rohit Roy
Dev Anand
Dev Anand
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Anubhav Srivastava
Anubhav Srivastava
Natasa Stankovic
Natasa Stankovic

past seven days