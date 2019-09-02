Bahu Begum to protect Azaan and Shaira's love from Noor in Bahu Begum

MUMBAI: Zee TV's prime time TV serial Bahu Begum is seeing a war for love and revenge in the ongoing storyline.



Bahu Begum tried everything possible to stop Azaan and Noor's marriage but all in vain.



Noor has forced Azaan to marry her and divorce Shaira.



Azaan and Noor are finally getting married, but the twist in the tale is that Azaan refuses to divorce Shaira.



Noor is aware of Shaira's innocence in Yasmeen and Faiz death but still wants to marry Azaan.



When Bahu Begum learns about the truth, she strives to protect Azaan and Shaira's love from the evilness of Noor.

It will be interesting to see whether she succeeds.