Bahu Begum’s Samiksha Jaiswal replaced; meet the NEW Noor!

MUMBAI: Actress Samiksha Jaiswal, who is playing the female protagonist in Colors’ Bahu Begum, has been replaced in the show.



Well... well... well!



Her co-star Arjit Taneja revealed the news with a funny post on his Instagram account. Take a look!

As seen in the video, Samiksha’s body double was shooting for a sequence, and Arjit confused fans with cryptic caption.



So guys, chill!



Samiksha is very much a part of the show and is definitely impressing all as Noor.



Bahu Begum stars Arjit, Samiksha, and Diana Khan in the lead roles and is produced by LSD Films.



We wish the team of Bahu Begam more success!