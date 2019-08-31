Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant’s Neha Kaul has this heartfelt note for all new mothers

MUMBAI: Neha Kaul is a popular television actress. She has been part of shows such as Love Marriage Ya Arranged Marriage, Tu Mera Hero and Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant. The actress, who was last seen on Bitti Business Wali, is enjoying the best phase of her life. She has been blessed with motherhood recently.

Neha, who got hitched to Lezly Singh, welcomed her first baby on 31 July 2019. While Neha did share a glimpse of the newborn’s hand a while ago, the first photo of her baby girl was dropped a day back and fans can’t stop gushing over her munchkin. In the photo, we can see Neha holding the baby in her arms and only the little one’s head is visible. She also penned down a heartfelt caption for all new mothers and advised them to take care of themselves through their pregnancy phase.

Neha wrote, “Put your oxygen mask on first..." In 4 weeks of motherhood I have had my share of good and bad days. Days when I have felt I am not giving enough to my baby. It is easy to lose yourself. But all my lovely new mommies DON'T forget to take care of yourself in all this craziness. Take all the help you can. Remember the warning in airplane "Put your oxygen mask on first..." And have heart coz God will see u through all of it.... “

