News

Baisakhi 2020: Punjabi singers in online musical concert for fans

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Apr 2020 02:23 PM

MUMBAI: As the nation is observing the traditional spring festival of Baisakhi on Monday, several Punjabi singers, including B Praak, Himanshi Khurana, Prabh Gill, Babbal Rai, Sara Gurpal, Yuvraj Hans, Gurnazar and Suyyash Rai among many others will be seen conducting online live musical sessions for their fans, aiming to cheer their mood amid the coronavirus lockdown.

However, the online music festival will take place on Thursday.

"Baisakhi is a festival that we all rejoice
and it is a sign of unity, where people come together and enjoy the rituals. However, amid the current situation, we all must stay home and protect ourselves and one another," B Praak said.

Helo application has partnered with CrossBlade to create the Baisakhi celebrations digitally.

SOURCE :IANS 

Tags Baisakhi 2020 B Praak Himanshi Khurana Prabh Gill Babbal Rai Sara Gurpal Yuvraj Hans Gurnazar Suyyash Rai TellyChakkar
loading...

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here