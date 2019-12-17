Bajaj Electricals’ Eighth edition of Pinkathon Mumbai 2019 concluded successfully with over 10000 women participants

MUMBAI: Bajaj Electricals Ltd., a globally renowned and India’s leading consumer durables and lighting company is the ‘Title Sponsors’ of Pinkathon for the second consecutive year. The eighth edition of Mumbai Pinkathon was hosted on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the MMRDA, BKC, Mumbai. India’s biggest women’s run concluded successfully, and it witnessed heart-warming participation of over 10000 women in 3km, 5 km, 10 km and 21 km categories of the run.

After the success of all the runs of the year, the concluding run in Mumbai saw a very positive environment and a spirit that drove women closer to themselves. With Bajaj Electricals’ aim of encouraging women to run for self and achieve a healthier lifestyle, the brand consciously aimed at bringing quality in women’s lives. The run commenced at 5.30 in the morning from BKC and concluded at 8:30 am wherein all the participants shared high enthusiasm which was a sight to behold.

With Bajaj Electricals’ association with Pinkathon for the last four years as aspiring partners and since last two years as title sponsors, it aims to encourage and promote fitness & health among women. The company focuses on promoting health and fitness across its core target audience with a wide range of offerings in consumer durables segment which enables women to choose a healthy lifestyle. It also encourages meaningful participation of women in all aspects of life.

Pinkathon - empowering Indian women, has witnessed 275,000 women participation so far in the last 8 years across multiple cities. Supermodel, actor, Ultraman and Pinkathon founder Milind Soman along with co-founder Reema Sanghavi, world champion Man Kaur, Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor and other key dignitaries flagged off the 51st Pinkathon, India’s biggest only women multi-category run.



All the participants across categories successfully completed their respective runs by yet again proving that women can overcome any physical, mental and emotional issues if they focus on their life and take up their health and fitness seriously. By proving it yet again that the barriers like illness, disabilities, and age are not a deterrent anymore.



Every single finisher above the age of 45 years of Bajaj Electricals Pinkathon Mumbai 2019 received a beautiful Tsunamika medal, up-cycled bag, and a free mammogram. For the participants above the age of 45 years, they received a free gynaec consultation from the healthcare partner Motherhood India Hospitals and a free mammogram. The benefit is also transferable. There were green water stations set up along the route as well as a breast-feeding zone in the holding area for babywearing mothers.

Expressing delight Mr. Anuj Poddar, Executive Director, Bajaj Electricals Ltd. said "Bajaj Electricals Ltd. has always collaborated with platforms that have worked towards women empowerment. We strongly feel that empowerment goes far beyond giving equal rights to women. It is about making women confident enough to trust themselves, act independently and most importantly to take control of one's own health and well-being.”

“While our association with Pinkathon transcends the basic role of title sponsor, rather it gives us the opportunity to be the harbinger of change. It gives us an opportunity to effect change and act as a catalyst in empowering women, to embrace, who they are both internally and externally.” he added.

Expressing delight on the conclusion of eighth edition of Bajaj Electricals Pinkathon Mumbai 2019 founder Milind Soman said, “With the 51st Pinkathon, what is now India’s biggest women's run, over the last 8 years, women have taken to Pinkathon in a big way right from the start. The overwhelming responses over the years have helped create many new and exciting experiences, India's first saree run and cycle rally, the first women only half marathon, the first visually impaired women’s squad, the treks for cancer survivors and the baby wearing walks. The participants have transformed the run into a community and a social movement with thousands of women inspiring each other by example. They all came together making each edition in every city a festival like no other. Like the women of Pinkathon themselves, Pinkathon has become unstoppable, and limitless. We just celebrated the 8th edition and 51st Pinkathon in Mumbai today, it was indeed a beautiful moment, as all the moments have been for the last 8 years. As big as it seems, Pinkathon is still a small step towards a healthier and fitter society driven by women. There is a long way to go. But change is coming, the women of Pinkathon are awake, and they will not stop. It is time.”

