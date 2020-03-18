Balaji Telefilms & Motion Pictures shuts down amid Coronavirus outbreak

MUMBAI: Due to Coronavirus outbreak, Ekta Kapoor has announced that Balaji Telefilms & Motion Pictures will halt its work.

On Tuesday, as the Goregaon Filmcity was shut down due to the COVID 19 outbreak in Maharashtra, Ekta also announced the temporary stoppage of admin and production work at Balaji Telefilms and Balaji Motion Pictures. It is perhaps for the first time that because of the Coronavirus pandemic, Balaji Productions has been shut down and it will surely hit the business massively.

Ekta took to social media and announced by releasing a statement that Balaji’s production work has been halted amid the Coronavirus scare. The Producer mentioned that never before has work been stopped at Balaji but at this time, safety takes precedence over spirit. Ekta wrote, “Amongst many first times ...we have shut office for the first time (teams worked during d floods terror attacks bank holidays)! But today is not about spirit but safety ! Even temples churches gurudwaras n mosques r on a break! All we have is prayers humanity n each other ! Stay safe team BALAJI” The producer attached a statement along with and announced a complete stoppage for filming, production and administrative work at Balaji Telefilms, the OTT platform and motion pictures as well.

Take a look at Ekta Kapoor’s statement: